Wolves transfer news: Big update on Euro 2020 star's future

Rui Patricio's move from Wolves to Roma may not be a done deal just yet, according to Il Romanista.

What's the latest news on Patricio?

The Serie A side have been linked with Patricio for a number of weeks as Jose Mourinho prepares to officially take over as the club's new manager at the start of next month.

It appeared last week that Patricio's move to the Italian capital was nearing completion after it was revealed that the 33-year-old had agreed personal terms with Roma.

However, a potential stumbling block has now emerged which could derail the transfer.

What is the potential stumbling block?

It has been reported that Wolves and Roma are still some way apart with regards to their valuations of Patricio.

The Premier League outfit are believed to want €11.7m (£10m) in order to let Patricio go, but Roma have not offered more than €6m (£5.1m) for his services so far.

With Roma only offering just over half the fee that Wolves want, it seems that a deal is still far from being finalised at this point.

Why are Roma putting such a low offer on the table for Patricio?

Roma are reportedly considering their options for their goalkeeping position, and have identified Atalanta's Pierluigi Gollini as an alternative to Patricio.

The Italian shot-stopper is seven years Patricio's junior, and it's claimed that he has fallen out with Atalanta's manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

With this in mind, Roma may be biding their time to see if Gollini becomes available, and this could explain why they have only put in a modest offer for Patricio at this stage.

Could the uncertainty over Patricio's future become a problem for Wolves?

Possibly.

If Wolves were able to keep hold of Patricio, it would likely save them delving into the transfer market to bring in another goalkeeper. With 94 international caps to his name, it is fair to say that Patricio is a safe pair of hands who has proven his ability in the Premier League over the last three years.

However, if negotiations drag on and then Patricio does eventually leave, this could cause a problem for Wolves as they may have to rush to bring in a new no. 1 towards the end of the transfer window.

Without Patricio in their ranks, Wolves would be left with Matija Sarkic and Andreas Sondergaard as their goalkeeping options - neither man has featured in the top-flight before.

Therefore, it seems important for Wolves that Patricio's future is sorted one way or the other as soon as possible so that they can understand whether they do need to sign a new goalkeeper themselves this summer or not.

