Next Tottenham manager: 'Failure' coach who plays 'stodgy football' expresses interest

Jurgen Klinsmann has revealed he is keen on the Tottenham Hotspur job while speaking to the BBC's Football Daily Euros Podcast.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

After moves for both Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte collapsed, former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca was believed to be the frontrunner to replace Jose Mourinho ahead of next season.

However, that deal is now off as well and talks broke down with Gennaro Gattuso, leaving Spurs in a difficult position.

What did Klinsmann say about the Tottenham job?

An icon at Spurs after a successful playing stint across two spells in north London, Klinsmann revealed he would be keen on exploring the opportunity to manage the club.

“Spurs is my heart. I had the most wonderful time there, two times actually at Spurs in different circumstances and I follow the Premier League,” he said.

“When you start work as a manager you are always on the look if there is work out there and if there’s a new project that can fascinate you and what would be interesting to you.

“My life went a bit different to other careers as at the beginning I never thought I was going to be a manager then I suddenly coached Germany at a World Cup!

“You are always open to it, when things happen. Now when people ask me about Spurs and would that be a possibility? Absolutely because you love that club."

Would Klinsmann be a good appointment for Tottenham?

Based on his last few managerial jobs, it doesn't look likely.

Indeed, a deep-dive into his brief time as Hertha Berlin boss between November 2019 and February 2020 from The Athletic spoke of his 'stodgy football' and that he wanted greater control of the club's transfer business.

Given Daniel Levy is said to have been heavily involved in the transfer process at Spurs, it certainly doesn't look a natural fit, even aside from Klinsmann's poor managerial record.

Even as Bayern Munich manager in 2008-09, he failed to win the Bundesliga and was described as a 'failure' by German legend Phillip Lahm in his autobiography.

What has Klinsmann said about Harry Kane?

Speaking to talkSPORT (via The Sun) in May 2020, Klinsmann backed star man Harry Kane (who reportedly wants to leave the club this summer) to win trophies at Spurs though did admit he left in 1995 in order to challenge for major honours.

"That’s why I left in ’95," he said.

"Even though I loved it at White Hart Lane, I had to leave for Bayern Munich because I said, ‘well I’m running out of time. I’m 31 years old and I need to win a couple more trophies’.

"But he has that chance with Spurs, he has a fantastic coach, he has a fantastic team and we all keep our fingers crossed that it happens sooner rather than later."

