Celtic transfer news: 'Laughing stock' will 'certainly' leave the club this summer

Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie is certain to leave Celtic this summer, according to The Scotsman.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

Although Ange Postecoglou has finally been appointed as the club's new manager, the make-up of his squad heading into next month's Champions League second-round qualifier against FC Midtjylland remains uncertain.

The Scotsman suggest that Christie - who joined Celtic in 2015 from Inverness Caledonian Thistle - 'will certainly' leave the club this summer and that both parties accept the outcome given his contractual status.

How long does Christie have left on his Celtic contract?

A report in The Mail on Sunday (via The Daily Record) in April revealed that the 26-year-old was in fact out of contract in January of 2022 rather than next summer, meaning he could soon feasibly talk to foreign clubs about a move away.

Within the report, they claim Celtic's best hope of raising his value will be acting on a potential bidding war for the player. Indeed, Nice are understood to have seen an £8m offer rejected last summer while there could reportedly be fresh interest in Christie from the Bundesliga.

As a result, they aren't thought to be likely to fetch much more than £1m for him.

How well did Christie play for Celtic last season?

During what was clearly a disappointing campaign for the club, Christie still managed to record eight assists, the most in the league for Celtic.

Averaging 2.1 key passes and 2.8 shots per game (via WhoScored), only teammates David Turnbull and Edouard managed more respectively, so it's clear he was still having a major impact even despite the wider struggles of the team.

How long has Christie wanted to leave Celtic?

A report in The Athletic recently claimed Christie told former manager Neil Lennon that he wanted a move away in the future, while The Scotsman also revealed that he wanted to move to Germany amid interest last summer.

What has Frank McAvennie said about the player?

Speaking to Football Insider earlier this month, former Celtic star Frank McAvennie claimed he thought Christie was too lightweight to deal with the demands of the Premier League.

“He’s a wonderful talent but I think he’s too light for the Premier League. If you touch him, he goes down," he said.

“He’s a big lad, he needs to stay on his feet. It looks like he just wants to win free kicks.

“There’s no doubting his ability or his talent. But he’s stopped doing the little things.

“He’s stopped chasing the ball, he looked so eager at the start of his career. Now he doesn’t look bothered.

“He’s lost his hunger, his appetite. That said, he was playing out of position last season.

“He became a bit of a laughing stock, he was just picking the ball up and shooting but he deserved some slack.

“It will take a big job for the boy to make it in the Premier League.”

