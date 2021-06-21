Euro 2020 is playing host to some of the best players in the world.

Euro 2020 superstars

Whether it's Cristiano Ronaldo breaking records, Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings or Kylian Mbappe flying down the flanks, there's world-class talent everywhere you look this summer.

It's an embarrassment of riches that makes picking between the best players at Euro 2020 almost impossible, but when has that ever stopped us from trying?

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we wanted to take a unique look at the top performers at UEFA's flagship tournament from the fledgling starlets, prime protagonists and elder statesmen.

Best Euro 2020 player for each age

If you're not catching our drift, we mean to say that we're going to name the best player at Euro 2020 for each age ranging from 17 years old all the way up to 38 years old.

All ages are correct at the time of writing according to Transfermarkt data and the player who gets the nod in each slot is completely our opinion, so be sure to let us know if you'd pick different stars.

However, disclaimers and housekeeping aside, you can check out who we consider to be the finest player at Euro 2020 for every age from 17 to 38 down below:

17 years old: Jude Bellingham (England)

With only two players aged 17 at the tournament, there isn't exactly much competition for Bellingham, but England's midfield starlet is more than deserving of a place on the list.

18 years old: Pedri (Spain)

It speaks volumes for both Pedri's star quality and Spain's contemporary struggles that the Barcelona hero is arguably the most important player in Las Rojas' squad this summer.

19 years old: Bukayo Saka (England)

Shoutout to Nuno Mendes and Ryan Gravenberch, but it's another 'Young Lion' who gets the nod with Saka proving talented, tenacious and versatile beyond his years.

20 years old: Eric Garcia (Spain)

And just like that, we're right back to Spain because although Billy Gilmour and Ethan Ampadu are standout youngsters for Chelsea, they can't claim to have reached Garcia's standard just yet.

21 years old: Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands)

This is where things get tough. If we were deciding the winner on raw ability alone, then Phil Foden or Joao Felix would get the nod, but De Ligt is simply far more established for his club and country.

22 years old: Kylian Mbappe (France)

Do we even need to justify this pick? Mbappe will likely win his first Ballon d'Or title if France go all the way this summer.

23 years old: Renato Sanches (Portugal)

As tempting as it was to pick Manuel Locatelli on the back of his strong start to Euro 2020, Sanches edges out the likes of Marcus Rashford and Federico Chiesa courtesy of a stellar season with Lille.

24 years old: Ruben Dias (Portugal)

The best central defender in the world right now. It's as simple as that.

25 years old: Serge Gnabry (Germany)

There's an argument to be had that Jack Grealish, Leroy Sane or Kinglsey Coman deserve this spot on pure ability, but Gnabry's recent record with Germany and Bayern Munich is too hot to ignore.

26 years old: Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Picking between Fernandes and Joshua Kimmich was absolutely brutal, particularly when they're completely different midfielders, so we wouldn't blame anybody for favouring the Germany hero.

27 years old: Harry Kane (England)

Regardless of how poor he's been so far at Euro 2020, Kane remains the most complete number nine in the world on the back of a remarkable season with 37 Premier League goals and assists.

28 years old: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Shoutout to top-class performers like Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane and David Alaba, but Lukaku has been in a world of his own over the last 12 months with Inter Milan and his nation.

29 years old: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Even if every single footballer at Euro 2020 was 29 years old, De Bruyne would probably still get picked in this slot.

30 years old: N'Golo Kante (France)

Although Antoine Griezmann, Ilkay Gundogan and Thiago Alcantara are all phenomenal players, they can't hold a candle to the indefatigable Kante when it comes to performances in 2021.

31 years old: Toni Kroos (Germany)

From Thomas Muller to Ciro Immobile and Kyle Walker to Gareth Bale, there are plenty of top-quality 31 year olds, but it's hard to look past when Kroos when it comes to the magic in his boots.

32 years old: Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

It's simply: Lewandowski is arguably the best player on the world, thrusting himself into Ballon d'Or contention with a mind-bending 48 goals in 40 games for Bayern across the 2020/21 campaign.

33 years old: Karim Benzema (France)

One of the greats. Benzema strolls into this position without a single question asked.

34 years old: Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark)

Dries Mertens, Olivier Giroud and Leonardo Bonucci are all worthy candidates, but it comes down to the goalkeepers in our eyes and Schmeichel has simply been in better form than Hugo Lloris.

35 years old: Luka Modric (Croatia)

Oof. This was so tough. Modric is coming off the back of a fantastic season at Real Madrid and that's enough in our eyes to overwhelm a slight plateau from Manuel Neuer coming into the Euros.

36 years old: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Oh, nothing to see here, just one of the greatest sportspeople of all time. It's staggering to think that the Portuguese superstar is still amongst Euro 2020's standout performers so deep into his career.

37 years old: Jose Fonte (Portugal)

With Yuri Zhirkov and Goran Pandev as the competition, Fonte had a pretty easy path to glory, but deserves the plaudits nonetheless for securing Ligue 1 glory with Lille last season.

38 years old: Pepe (Portugal)

What is it with the golden oldies and Portugal? Rounding off our list are the tournament's three oldest players and I think we can all agree that Pepe tops Craig Gordon and Maarten Stekelenburg.

Star quality all around

What an incredible endorsement of the quality on display at Euro 2020 that the tournament's talent is bookended by a future superstar in Bellingham and a legend of the modern era in Pepe.

Naturally, some of the choices in the prime years between 22 and 32 were incredibly difficult to make and we'd love to see which players you'd select by letting us know on our social channels.

But regardless of where we might differ in that respect, I think we can all agree that Euro 2020 is making for a star-studded summer of footballing festivities. We simply don't want it to end.

