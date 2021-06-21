Man United transfer news: 'Talks scheduled' with Premier League rivals over £40.5m-rated star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Manchester United are interested in signing Leicester City central defender Caglar Soyuncu.

What's the latest transfer news involving Caglar Soyuncu?

Journalist Konur claims that Man United are interested in Turkey international Soyuncu and have added the centre-back to their list of summer transfer targets.

The journalist reveals that United are set to hold talks with Leicester in regards to Soyuncu's availability, which is scheduled to take place soon.

Konur also suggests that the Red Devils are not the only Premier League club interested in luring the Leicester centre-back from the King Power Stadium, as Chelsea are closely following the 25-year-old.

What were Soyuncu's stats in the 20/21 Premier League campaign?

The Turkey international had another strong campaign in the 2020/21 season as his contributions helped Leicester to a fifth place Premier League finish. Soyuncu also lifted the first piece of silverware of his career after the Foxes' FA Cup triumph.

No player made more clearances for Leicester than Soyuncu in the Premier League this term, as he averaged 3.4 clearances per game. His aerial ability was also a key strength this campaign as he managed 2.7 successful aerial duels which ranks him third highest in the squad.

Despite solid performances, injuries have hampered his season. According to Transfermarkt, the defender missed 95 days of the campaign through injuries this term, equating to 19 games on the sidelines.

How did Soyuncu perform at the Euros?

Transfermarkt value the defender at £40.5m, however in the European Championships this summer he failed to live up to his valuation as Turkey finished bottom of their group.

According to WhoScored, the 25-year-old was the fifth worst performer in the tournament for Turkey, with a rating of 6.17. Remarkably, Soyuncu failed to even make an interception for his national team at the Euros and he committed two fouls per game.

A familiar deal for Man United?

Soyuncu wouldn't be the only central defender that United have bought from Leicester in recent times and the Red Devils will hope they can repeat their transfer trick in this window.

In 2019 the Manchester club signed Harry Maguire from Leicester for a world record fee of £78.3m, and he has been a mainstay at the back for United ever since having already made 107 appearances for the side.

The Red Devils desperately missed Maguire in the latter stages of the season as the side conceded nine goals in their final five games during his absence.

United will be hoping that if they were to sign Soyuncu, he could replicate the impact that Maguire has had at the heart of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's defence.

