Andreas Christensen has just scored an absolute worldie for Denmark.

Chaos in Group B

Say what you like about the Euro 2020 system and its lenient approach to qualifying for the round of 16, but there's no denying that Group B had plenty of drama on the final day.

With everything from horror own goals, controversial penalties and VAR catastrophes, it felt like the order of Finland, Denmark and Russia was changing every 10 seconds beneath Belgium.

However, of all the crazy moments to take place in the dying moments, it's hard to argue that Chelsea's Christensen scoring an absolute thunderbolt could possibly have been topped.

Russia 1-4 Denmark | Finland 0-2 Belgium (Football Terrace)

Christensen scores a firecracker

With Denmark, who have gone through an emotional journey at this summer's tournament, facing the prospect of elimination, their centre-back - of all players - popped up with a belting strike.

The Danes were piling on the pressure at the Parken Stadium and had Russia on the ropes, only for the ball to break to the edge of the penalty area where Christensen was lurking to pull the trigger.

The rest, as they say, is history because Christensen will probably never hit a sweeter strike in his life. As such, do yourself a favour and check out the firecracker in all its glory down below:

What a hit, son, what a hit.

No saving Christensen's strike

After all the heroics from Matvei Safonov between the sticks, something just felt inevitable about the ball falling to the feet of Christensen and him proceeding to find the net with an absolute scorcher.

Besides, while centre-backs play in the back line for a reason, many of them tend to have a wonder strike up their sleeve and Christensen is the latest in a long line of centre-halves to prove that point.

You only have to look at the replays to see that the Chelsea man by no means directed the ball towards the top corner, but the sheer power of its strike took it through Safonov's outstretched arms.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Denmark through to round of 16

And in the end, it was enough for Denmark to scramble through to the round of 16 in second place, which nobody could have seen coming given all the heartbreak they've been through this summer.

Not only did Denmark lose their opening two games to Finland and Belgium, but they suffered the trauma of seeing Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest on the pitch in their first fixture.

As such, something feels fitting about Denmark's journey continuing and it couldn't have been more apt that Christensen decided to dedicate his scorching goal to Erisken. Talk about team spirit.

