Harry Kane: Tottenham star's future could impact transfer Spurs see as a 'priority'

Any deal to bring Marcus Thuram to Tottenham Hotspur this summer could depend on the future of Harry Kane, according to German outlet Bild (via Sport Witness).

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Earlier this month, RMC's Mohamed Bouhafsi revealed that the French striker was likely to leave Borussia Monchengladbach this summer and that the 23-year-old was in talks with Spurs.

While he was said to have been the club's transfer priority, the Bild report suggests the German outfit were hoping Kane would be sold for big money, so those in north London could reinvest the money into signing Thuram.

How much would Thuram cost to sign?

The report also places a price tag of between €40-45m (roughly £34.2m-£38.5m) on Thuram after a successful two seasons in Germany after joining from Guingamp.

The son of French World Cup-winning defender Lillian Thuram, the striker has scored 25 goals and registered 21 assists in 79 games for the club.

How does Thuram compare to Kane?

Clearly, Kane is one of the elite strikers in world football and most strikers in the game would struggle to match his output.

Still, according to FBREF data, Thuram averages exactly the same goals per shot on target as Kane (0.40) as well as a similar - albeit ultimately worse - shot on target percentage (33.9% to 35.1%).

That's not to say Thuram himself would be an adequate replacement for Kane (whose 14 league assists far outdo the Frenchman's 3) but, as part of a wider attacking rebuild, he does at least look useful.

In an ideal world, perhaps the two would be paired up front, but the report does seem to suggest the Thuram deal is dependant on Kane's future.

What is Thuram's style of play?

An article on the Bundesliga's official website earlier this month compared Thuram to compatriot Anthony Martial, who has recently been linked with Tottenham himself.

"Thuram may be slightly taller than the Manchester United forward and possess a bulkier frame, but that makes him no less dangerous than his fellow Frenchman of Guadeloupean descent - indeed, he has made France's Euro 2020 squad ahead of him," he wrote.

"Quick, direct and with the upper body strength to brush opponents out of the way, the sight of Gladbach’s new man running at you is enough to make any defender reconsider their profession."

What has been said about Tottenham's spending?

Speaking to Football Insider, finance expert Kieran Maguire suggested Spurs were actually under little financial pressure to sell Kane.

“I don’t see any necessity to sell Harry Kane because they’ve taken out a £250m long-term loan which is interest-only.

“It’s costing them £250m and is only at two-point-five per cent interest per year, so it’s just over £6m-a-year."

