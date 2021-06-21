Wolverhampton Wanderers quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about the club's 2020/21 campaign?

After securing victory on the opening weekend of the previous campaign, Wolverhampton Wanderers would have been hoping to push on in the Premier League under the guidance of Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, the club's plans were severely impacted by Raul Jimenez's injury in November as the Mexico international was forced to watch on from the sidelines for the remainder of the season.

In the absence of their talisman, Wolves struggled considerable for consistency as they were forced to settle for an underwhelming 13th place finish in the Premier League.

One of the only shining lights for Wolves in this particular campaign was Pedro Neto who managed to illustrate some real signs of promise before having his season curtailed by an issue with his knee.

The 21-year-old managed to provide 11 direct goal contributions in the top-flight as he helped to fill the void left by Diogo Jota who opted to leave the club in order to join Liverpool last year.

With Wolves deciding to appoint Bruno Lage as Nuno's successor earlier this month, it will be intriguing to see whether he is able to lead the club to new heights in the coming seasons.

Here, in our latest Wolves quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge of the club's 2020/21 campaign.

Who knocked Wolves out of the FA Cup last season? How many goals did the club score in the Premier League?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow supporters!

