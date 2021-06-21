Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'ready to bid immediately' for Euro 2020 sensation

According to Todofichajes, Manchester United are ready to bid immediately for Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens after an impressive start to the Euros for Germany.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Robin Gosens?

TodoFichajes claim that Man United are one of several European giants preparing to submit a bid for Atalanta star Gosens after his impressive displays for Germany in the European Championships this summer.

However, the report suggests that the left wing-back would prefer a move to Juventus, despite the interest of United, Manchester City and PSG.

How much could Gosens cost Man United this summer?

According to Todofichajes, Atalanta would demand a fee of €45m (£38.6m) for the Germany international, whose value could well continue to rise if he resumes his excellent form for his country at the Euros this summer.

The report also reveals that fellow Premier League outfit Leicester City had tried to sign the 26-year-old, however the Foxes were unsuccessful in their attempts to secure his signature.

What were Gosens' stats in the 20/21 Serie A campaign?

The German wing-back had another impressive season at Atalanta and contributed to the side's third place Serie A finish this season, as the Italian outfit secured Champions League football for another year.

According to WhoScored, Gosens netted 11 league goals and he registered six assists this term. In addition, the website gave him their man of the match award on three occasions.

Aside from his attacking output, he was also impressive in a defensive aspect this season. In Serie A he achieved 1.4 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game, as well as winning 1.1 aerial duels for his side.

Gosens' versatility will be of interest to Man United as this term he featured at left-back, left wing-back, left midfield and even at right wing-back for Atalanta.

How has Gosens performed in the European Championships so far?

In a Germany side littered with talent, 26-year-old Gosens has outshone some of the nation's biggest names at the European Championships so far.

Gosens has been far and away the best performing player for Germany at the tournament according to WhoScored, with a rating of 7.49. The wing-back has made two goal contributions from two games via the left flank and has been their main attacking threat.

The Atalanta star has averaged two key passes per game for his nation at the Euros, more than any other player in the squad.

If United were to switch to a five at the back formation, Gosens could be the perfect addition for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, as shown through his effectiveness in Germany's 3-4-3 setup so far this summer.

