West Bromwich Albion transfer rumours: Baggies prospect Callum Morton linked with summer exit

West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to banish the memories of their relegation from the Premier League when they make their return to the second-tier next season.

The Baggies have already started their preparations for the upcoming campaign by launching a complete overhaul of their squad.

Considering that they are no longer able to call upon the services of Hal Robson-Kanu or Charlie Austin, it will be intriguing to see whether West Brom decide to bolster their attacking options this summer.

One of the individuals who will be hoping to take advantage of club's decision to part ways with the aforementioned duo is Callum Morton.

The forward, who is a product of West Brom's youth academy, has been loaned out in each of the past two seasons.

A stunning spell with Northampton Town culminated in Morton helping the club achieve promotion to League One in 2020 as he netted eight goals in 12 appearances.

Morton was then sent by the Baggies to Lincoln City for the previous campaign.

Unable to replicate the performance levels that he illustrated at Northampton, the forward only managed to find the back of the net on three occasions.

Despite the inconsistent nature of his recent displays, Morton is still attracting a considerable amount of transfer interest from the third-tier of English football.

According to Gloucestershire Live, Cheltenham Town are reportedly weighing up a potential swoop for the 21-year-old.

Whilst a permanent move to the Robins is not thought to be on the cards, Michael Duff's side are looking into the possibility of signing Morton on a temporary basis.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Morton will be hoping to force his way into contention for a place in West Brom's starting eleven next season, he may struggle to achieve this particular goal due to the presence of Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson.

Therefore, it could be argued that the Baggies ought to consider loaning the forward out again this summer as keeping him at the Hawthorns may cause his career to stall.

Whereas Morton struggles for consistency last season resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.38 in the third-tier, he was hampered by a serious injury which saw him miss a considerable chunk of the year.

Providing that he can stay fit, there is no reason why the forward cannot go on to achieve a great deal of success at Cheltenham before returning to the Hawthorns as a much more accomplished player in 2022.

