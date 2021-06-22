Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Argentina's Copa America campaign is really beginning to take shape.

After a lacklustre 1-1 draw in their opening match against Chile, the South American nation have won two games on the bounce, the latest a 1-0 win over Paraguay in the early hours of Tuesday morning UK time.

The result means La Albiceleste have now officially qualified for the knockout stages of the Copa America with a group game to spare.

Sevilla midfielder Alejandro Gomez grabbed the only goal against Paraguay in the 10th-minute of a tense match at the Estadio Nacional de Brasília.

Angel Di Maria's perfectly-weighted through ball found Gomez in space inside the box and the former Atalanta man produced a wonderful chipped finish to beat Anthony Silva in the Paraguay goal.

The move was unsurprisingly started by Lionel Messi, the team's talisman picking the ball up from deep and charging at the opposing defence to create space for his colleagues.

Argentina's goal vs Paraguay

It really was a vintage forward run from Messi and in stoppage-time, the Barcelona superstar capped off another stellar display with a trademark nutmeg.

After making one Paraguay player fall to the turf, the 33-year-old then nonchalantly popped the ball through Santiago Arzamendia's legs and carried on with his day.

Check out the latest moment of magic from arguably the greatest footballer in history for yourself below.

Messi's nutmeg

Stop that, Leo!

No footballer in the world today - or possibly in history - pulls off a nutmeg better than the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Messi's appearance against Paraguay was his 147th for Argentina, meaning he is now the joint-most capped player in the nation's history alongside former teammate, Javier Mascherano.

Shortly after the match, Messi posted on Instagram: “Another important win to keep growing. I’m proud to have been able to wear the sky blue and white shirt as many times as my friend Masche, who I love very much and have always respected and admired.”

Well played, Leo.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

News Now - Sport News