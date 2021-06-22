Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The New Day crash Bobby Lashley’s championship toasts

As The All Mighty Champion and MVP were set to raise their glasses, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods crashed the party with challenges of their own. Kingston set a showdown with Lashley for the WWE Title at WWE Money in the Bank with the titleholder requesting an opportunity to silence Woods later that night inside Hell in a Cell.

Ricochet def. AJ Styles – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

A high-flying showdown between AJ Styles and Ricochet determined the first entrant into the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. With Ricochet down on the mat, The Viking Raiders came storming in to bring chaos to the proceedings. After Erik & Ivar sent Omos flying through the barricades, Ricochet regrouped and countered a Phenomenal Forearm to grab the shocking win.

Asuka & Naomi def. Eva Marie & Doudrop – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Eva Marie’s dominant cohort was unveiled as Doudrop ahead of the match, but Asuka & Naomi were set on spoiling her big reveal. Doudrop was forced to do most of the heavy lifting early, but Eva Marie attempted to tag her way in to steal the glory with Naomi down in the squared circle. After The Glow kicked out, Marie looked for a panicked tag, but Doudrop backed away from her partner, which allowed Naomi to grab the roll-up victory.

John Morrison def. Randy Orton – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

With an injured Miz “bravely” accompanying him at ringside, John Morrison looked to earn his way back into the spotlight of the WWE Title picture. Things looked bleak for Johnny Drip Drip after Orton smashed him through the announce table. As The Viper stalked his prey, chaos erupted from The A-Lister’s Drip Stick attack, and Riddle’s ride into ringside allowed Morrison to hit a Starship Pain for another stunning upset.

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Nikki Cross embodied an entirely new spirit on the red brand and walked back into the twisted world of her old friend Alexa Bliss in hopes of defeating Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax for Money in the Bank opportunities. The gaze of Bliss set Reginald into a trance during the match, and a near slap of The Irresistible Force caused the pair to leave The Queen of Spades behind. Left to fend for herself, Cross sprang into action and rolled up Baszler for the win.

Riddle def. Drew McIntyre – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

The battle scars from his trip to Hell were still evident on Drew McIntyre, but The Scottish Warrior still attempted to persevere past Riddle to earn a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. McIntyre valiantly powered through the pain, but the emergence of The Viper on the ramp seemed to reinvigorate The Original Bro, who continued to kick out from an all-out assault. After a seemingly endless series of crushing blows, Riddle rolled up McIntyre and held on for the upset.

Bobby Lashley def. Xavier Woods – Hell in a Cell Match

Bobby Lashley entered Hell in a Cell for the second time in 24 hours in an attempt to silence Xavier Woods and send a message to his WWE Money in the Bank opponent. The All Mighty Champion flexed his muscles with displays of brute strength, but Woods battled back by bludgeoning his opponent with a steel chair, Kendo stick and an elbow drop through a table. When it appeared the WWE Champion may have run out of steam, Lashley hit one crushing Spear on Woods and held onto the Hurt Lock long after MVP had chained closed the doors of the steel structure.

