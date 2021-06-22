Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Uruguay picked up their first point of the 2021 Copa America against Chile on Monday evening.

An own goal from Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal in the 66th-minute levelled the scores after Eduardo Vargas had given Chile the lead during the first half.

It was a result that Uruguay sorely needed following a dismal run of form.

La Celeste failed to win any of their four games prior to the draw against Chile, with the team not scoring in that quartet of matches either.

But thankfully, their barren run is now officially over and it was was record goalscorer Luis Suarez who played a key role in the team's goal on Monday night.

The Atletico Madrid striker reacted first to a flick-on from a corner, with his effort deflecting off Vidal and past Claudio Bravo in goal.

Uruguay's goal vs Chile

In the final five minutes of normal time, Suarez was involved in another one of the game's key moments.

But this incident didn't feature any of his undeniable footballing brilliance. Instead, it once again showcased the Uruguayan's mastering of the dark arts.

In the 87th-minute of proceedings in the Arena Pantanal, Suarez decided to invent a brand new - and ingenious - way to waste time.

The veteran striker took off his boot in the Chile penalty area right in front of Bravo and then when the goalkeeper moved to try and restart play, Suarez stood in front of him again and continued the process of reapplying his footwear.

Bravo tried desperately to nutmeg him, but sadly failed with both his attempts...

Suarez time wasting vs Chile

Never change, Luis.

Suarez and Uruguay will be now hoping for a successful end of their Copa America group stage campaign.

They play Bolivia and Paraguay over the next seven days, two matches that they will be expected to win comfortably.

