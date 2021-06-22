Denmark are through to the last-16 of Euro 2020.

At the start of Monday evening's action, the team were rock bottom of Group B after two consecutive defeats to Finland and Belgium.

But Kasper Hjulmand's side followed up their promising performance in the 2-1 loss to Belgium with a stunning team display to defeat Russia 4-1 in Copenhagen.

Goals from Mikkel Damsgaard, Yusuf Poulsen, Andreas Christensen and Joakim Mæhle secured a memorable victory for Denmark in their capital city.

Finland's 2-0 loss to Belgium in Moscow also meant that Denmark finished second in Group B and therefore a guaranteed place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

After the full-time whistle had been blown in Copenhagen, the Danish squad had to wait patiently for Belgium's victory and their spot in the last-16 to be officially confirmed.

The players gathered in a huddle on the pitch, while the cameras focused on a member of staff checking the other result on LiveScore.

Once the man in question refreshed the mobile app and revealed that the full-time whistle in Moscow had been blown, there were unsurprisingly some serious celebrations.

We doubt that there will be a more heartwarming moment at Euro 2020 than this one.

Denmark players celebrate reaching the last-16

You absolutely love to see it.

The way the Denmark players have performed after witnessing teammate Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest on the pitch in their first game against Finland has been nothing short of incredible.

In his post-match press conference on Monday, Hjulmand praised his team to the rafters for creating a magical night in Copenhagen.

“The motivation, the team spirit, the friendship among the players was amazing," the Denmark manager said. "We played three games on a very high level and if someone deserves this it’s our players.

"I can’t imagine how they managed to come back from what they went through, so a big credit to the boys, and thanks a lot for the support we’ve got from the whole of Denmark.

“I have to say the team and the team sprit we have and how everyone contributed was amazing.

“It’s hard to describe what this team has been through the past four weeks. We are thinking about Christian all the way.”

Denmark will play Wales on Saturday in their last-16 tie, a game that promises to be a mouthwatering encounter.

