Wolves transfers: Euros hero could be set for a move to Molineux this summer

Wolves are keen on signing Leicester City and Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ward?

The 27-year-old has spent the last three years at Leicester, but could now be set for a move across the Midlands to Molineux.

Wolves' first-choice goalkeeper Rui Patricio is heavily linked with a move to Serie A side Roma, while John Ruddy is set to leave the club when his contract expires next week. Ward is reportedly on Wolves' radar as someone who could come in bolster the side's goalkeeping ranks.

What were Ward's stats in 2020/21?

Ward made just five appearances for Leicester in the Carabao Cup, the Europa League and the FA Cup, picking up a winners medal for his efforts. He failed to play in the Premier League this term, as Brendan Rodgers stuck with Kasper Schmeichel throughout the campaign instead.

In fact, he has never played a single minute for the Foxes in the top-flight during his three seasons, with his only two Premier League appearances coming back in 2015/16 for Liverpool.

How has Ward fared at the Euros?

Despite his lack of big-game experience, Ward was selected to represent Wales at this summer's Euros, and he has started all three of their group games in the tournament.

In these matches, he has conceded just twice and made 14 saves as Wales collected four points from their games against Switzerland, Turkey and Italy to secure second spot and book their place in the last 16.

Ward has been hailed by his former Wales and Leicester teammate Andy King who told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Leicester Mercury: “He’s been one of Wales’ outstanding players in this tournament.

“He’s been absolutely brilliant. For someone who doesn’t play football for their club week in, week out, he’s assured in everything he’s done.

“He’s been commanding, he’s come for crosses and his distribution has been excellent."

Would Ward be a good signing for Wolves?

Admittedly it's a small sample size, but Ward's displays at the Euros suggest that he would be a fine addition to the Wolves squad.

The 16-cap international has produced three faultless performances so far, and was particularly impressive in Wales' second match of the championships against Turkey when he kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 victory in front of a partisan crowd in Baku. Ward received a game rating of 7.49 from WhoScored for his night's work.

Of course, his challenge will be to maintain these performance levels for the rest of the tournament and beyond, but if he can manage that, then he would be a brilliant signing for Bruno Lage this summer.

