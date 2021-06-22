A video of Deontay Wilder training has surfaced on social media and it's safe to say he looks in great physical shape ahead of his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury next month.

The two lock horns for a third, and hopefully final, time next month at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The first bout between them ended in a draw, while Fury made easy work of his American enemy in the second, winning via technical knockout in the seventh round.

The Bronze Bomber was eager for a trilogy fight with his British rival, but due to a global pandemic and talks always failing to materialise, Fury instead opened talks with countryman Anthony Joshua in the hope of unifying the heavyweight division once and for all.

However, arbitration judge Daniel Weinstein ruled that the Gypsy King was obliged to have a third fight against Wilder before the year was out.

Both fighters seem to be fired up for the bout judging by recent events, but it's Wilder that is revealing a lot more in terms of physical progression and training.

While speaking to 78 Sports TV, Wilder claimed he was looking forward to decapitating Fury in every way possible.

In a recent press conference ahead of the fight, the Gypsy King called his opponent a one-trick pony and said he wouldn't last until the seventh round.

Yesterday, Wilder's trainer Malik Scott, who he previously beat seven years ago, posted a video of him training on Instagram with the caption: "Locked in".

The Bronze Bombed looked in decent physical condition, so it's clear that a lot of work has gone into preparing for the fight later this summer.

Read more: Fury vs Wilder 3: Date, Tickets, Live Stream, Betting, Venue, Location Stats And More

Wilder was handed his first career defeat by Fury and the latter won it quite comprehensibly, to be fair. The 35-year-old will be eager to avenge that defeat and become the first person to defeat the Gypsy King.

Given how things went in last year's bout, Fury looks the favourite to defeat Wilder. However, the Bronze Bomber should not be taken lightly given his quality and the added desire to avenge their previous meeting.

Nevertheless, the fight promises to be an exciting one and the fans are eagerly awaiting it.

