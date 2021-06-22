Tyson Fury is sick of hearing the same old excuses from Deontay Wilder for losing their second fight.

The WBC and Ring heavyweight champion, who will come up against The Bronze Bomber at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 24, has been the subject of some incredible accusations from Team Wilder.

Back in February, Wilder sensationally claimed that his extravagant 45-pound costume was to blame for the crushing defeat.

In the months that followed, things quickly turned personal when Wilder's brother Marsellos accused the Gypsy King of tampering with either his gloves or wraps.

Wilder then suggested that his drink had been spiked in the build-up to their second fight and accused former trainer Mark Breland of being part of a plot to conspire against him.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Fury admitted he has grown tired of hearing the same old excuses and branded Wilder 'a disappointment' for failing to accept responsibility for his defeat.

ESPN reporter Bernardo Osuna begins by saying: "What comes to mind when you hear the name Deontay Wilder?"

Fury responded to the question, saying: "Nothing. An excuse-maker. A guy who couldn't face reality that he lost.

"So, yeah, that's what comes to mind. A let-down. A disappointment."

He also brought up his cancelled fight with Anthony Joshua after being asked for his thoughts on the subject.

"Like I say, I'm a very unique character where nothing matters apart from the fight," said the 32-year-old. "I don't care about any business of any sort, I don't care about power, and I definitely don't care about money.

"The one thing I do care about however is the fight because without fighting, what are we?

"On a daily basis we wake up - the moment we come out of our mother's womb we fight for survival, for equality, for whatever we want in our life, we fight for.

"So when you give up on the fight I believe you've already lost."

"I ain't chasing anything, I ain't chasing supremacy, I'm not chasing belts, I'm not chasing to be remembered, I'm not chasing glory, I'm not chasing anything," he added. "I'm just living one day at a time and I'm enjoying today because God tells me tomorrow is not promised to nobody.

"So I live for today. I don't look forward in six weeks to a fight. I enjoy today what I'm doing being alive and well and out of trouble. I can't be any better."

He continued: "I didn't learn anything I didn't know already. I told everyone what I was going to do to Deontay Wilder in that second fight and I did it so that means I knew everything about him.

"I studied him, obviously, I knew all of his moves, so I'm looking forward to much of the same, to be fair.

"There's not much I can learn about Deontay Wilder that I don't already know because like most men he has two arms and two legs and he's in there trying to punch my face in and it's my job to not let him do that."

