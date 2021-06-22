Day 11 of Euro 2020 was certainly an eventful one.

Holland beat North Macedonia 3-0 to secure maximum points in Group C, with Austria defeating Ukraine 1-0 in Bucharest to finish in second place.

Later on in the evening, Belgium recorded a 2-0 victory over Finland to make it three wins from three, a result that had major implications for the other match in Group B.

Denmark thrashed Russia 4-1 on a memorable night in Copenhagen and thanks to Belgium's success, the Scandinavian side secured a spot in the last-16.

It was arguably the most entertaining day of Euro 2020 so far and here are five things you may missed during a hectic five hours of footballing action.

Holland's present for Goran Pandev

Pandev's appearance in the 3-0 defeat to Holland was his final one for North Macedonia.

The legendary 37-year-old made his debut way back in 2002 and is his country's record goalscorer with 38 to his name.

To commemorate his international retirement, Holland presented Pandev with a personalised shirt with the number 122, which is his tally of appearances for North Macedonia, on the back - a classy touch.

Frenkie de Jong's skill after 20 seconds

Barcelona's midfield maestro has been on fire at Euro 2020. After excelling against Ukraine and Austria, De Jong delivered another masterclass against North Macedonia.

And just 20 seconds into his performance, the dynamic Dutchman produced a sumptuous piece of skill by the touchline to deceive two opposing players.

The guy makes football look so easy...

Romelu Lukaku has goal controversially chalked off by VAR

VAR at Euro 2020 has, for the most part, been a breath of fresh air compared to the Premier League's laughable use of the technology.

But during Belgium's win against Finland, VAR coughed up its first eyebrow-raising offside decision which resulted in a goal by Lukaku being disallowed.

We're still not sure if the correct frame from Kevin De Bruyne's pass was used to make the controversial call.

Thankfully, Big Rom got his name on the scoresheet later on in the match, the 63rd goal of his glittering international career.

Russia goalkeeper Matvey Safonov's hilarious 'swan dive'

In the early stages of the second half against Denmark, Russia's Roman Zobnin played a catastrophic back pass that gifted Yusuf Poulsen a goal.

It was a moment to forget for the Spartak Moscow midfielder and Zobnin's error also meant that his goalkeeper was made to look a fool.

Safonov produced a despairing 'swan dive' to try and stop Poulsen from scoring a tap-in to make it 2-0 and it really was rather comical.

Andreas Christensen's crazy stats vs Russia

The Chelsea defender scored an absolute stunner to put Denmark 3-1 up on the night, a goal that is firmly in the running to be labelled the finest of Euro 2020.

But Christensen's overall display was just as impressive as his goal and some of the stats he recorded were outrageous.

No player on the pitch had more shots or shots on target than him, with the Danish defender also making eight ball ball recoveries and completing 100% of his tackles.

What. A. Performance.

