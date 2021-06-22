Transfer News: Legendary icon 'would prefer to join Man United over Man City'

According to reports from AS as per Sport Witness, Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos would prefer a move to Manchester United over Manchester City this summer due to the club's historic stature.

What's the latest transfer news involving Sergio Ramos?

Reports from AS via Sport Witness claim that Madrid central defender Ramos would prioritise a move to Man United over City, after it was confirmed that the 35-year-old will leave the Bernabeu this summer.

The report also reveals that United have shown an interest in the Spain international, however Ramos would prefer a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the transfer window.

How many trophies has Ramos won in his career?

Ramos' 16 year spell at Los Blancos is coming to an end and his trophy cabinet proves he will leave the club as a legend.

The 35-year-old has won 25 trophies in his senior career including a World Cup, two European Championships, four Champions Leagues and five La Liga titles.

Ramos made a staggering 671 appearances for Madrid. As a centre-back his goal contributions are impressive as he netted 101 goals and registered a further 40 assists.

Which club needs Ramos more this summer?

Undoubtedly, Man United need Ramos more this summer.

City have three top class centre-backs in Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones. Dias even won Premier League Player of the Season in the 2020/21 campaign which outlines that they are well stocked in the centre of defence.

In contrast, United are light in quality central defenders as shown by the absence of Harry Maguire in the final games of the season. Maguire had been a solid component to the Red Devils' defence, however in his absence the side conceded eight goals in four Premier League matches.

Ramos would add top level experience and a winning mentality to United's defence. However, he would only be a short term solution as the Spaniard is 35 years old and is entering the latter stages of his highly decorated career.

Who could Man City sign instead this summer?

According to previous reports from The Athletic, Manchester City could target Villarreal defender Pau Torres if Laporte were to leave the club this summer.

The report claimed that the defender has a buyout clause of £65m, although they could face competition for his signature as other Premier League sides are interested.

Reports from The Guardian in May suggested that United are also interested in the Spanish defender after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got a closer look at the centre-back in the Red Devils' Europa League final defeat to Villarreal.

