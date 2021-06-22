Valorant Episode 3 Act 1: Battle Pass rewards unveiled

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 is just around the corner and excitement is building after the first aspects of the new Battle Pass is revealed.

Riot Games, the developers, have said that the latest season will appeal to a "wide and diverse" gaming audience which will have appeal to everyone. The free-to-play first-person hero shooter has become an astronomical success.

The game has been praised right across the board - with IGN scoring the game at 9/10 and Metacritic giving it 80/100. This is high praise considering how competitive this style of gaming has become, with the likes of Fortnite, Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone taking similar paths in recent years.

Despite this, Riot have refused to rest on their laurels and have continued to produce more content for its ever-growing fanbase, in what is an extremely crowded and competitive market.

Read more: Valorant Episode 3 Act 1: Latest News, Release Date, New Map, Agents, Battle Pass and More

Here is everything you need to know about Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 Battle Pass:

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 Battle Pass

Valorant Updates have kept fans of the franchise up to date as far as the latest additions to the game are concerned, with Riot often confirming what they reveal just days later.

They revealed on Twitter several new weapon skins will be available on the Battle Pass, reflective of what agent you select to play as.

As well as this, there will be an entirely new agent - named KAY/O. Yami explained that he has a suppression blade that will embed itself into the first object it comes into contact with - and looks pretty intimidating to match!

Also, two new players cards will be made available, one of which will come out as part of the Year 1 pass.

But if you thought that was all - think again. Riot Games have gone to town with the updates and have even provided an entirely new Agent Selection and Launch screen for gamers to feast their eyes on.

There is plenty more to come, we expect. So stick with us and we will update this article as new information emerges.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News