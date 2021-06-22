Anthony Joshua has slammed Deontay Wilder in a recent scathing attack, saying that he is not an elite-level fighter.

The Bronze Bomber fights Tyson Fury next month in their trilogy bout, but the latter was close to taking on AJ to unify the heavyweight division before the intervention of an arbitration judge.

Not only that, there's a lot of historical beef between Wilder and Joshua, because for a large period of time, they were the two likely to unify the division, but a fight was never arranged.

Speaking about their past, Wilder has claimed that Joshua and his team are already making excuses not to fight him.

As quoted by The Sun, he told Premier Boxing Champions: "Once I get through Fury, once I do that? You already know what I want. But, as I'm hearing, [Joshua and his team] are already making up excuses mandatories!

"I want them to keep that same energy because they tried to make the Fury fight."

Joshua did not hesitate to respond to Wilder's claims and said that he was not an elite-level fighter, while also saying that he should watch what he is saying.

The Olympic gold medalist told Sky Sports: "I'm an elite level fighter, not one of the tomato cans he's knocked out.

"He better watch what he's saying because when the day comes for me and him, I know what I'm capable of doing. He ain't an elite-level fighter."

There's little doubt that Wilder is eager to take on Joshua and that's a fight the fans would love to see as well somewhere down the line. However, only time will tell whether the duo will lock horns in the ring or not.

Wilder first needs to beat Fury in their bout next month at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The latter seems the favourite, and rightfully so, but the Bronze Bomber should not be written off.

Joshua's next fight is against Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk, who is yet to be defeated. AJ will be defending his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles and the fight could take place in September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After that, there's no telling who Joshua will face, but he could have a trilogy fight of his own on his hands if Andy Ruiz Jr gets his way.

