New World: Latest Trailer Revealed

New World is being released this summer and gaming fans will want to see the latest trailer developers Amazon Game Studios have provided.

The action role-playing game has the potential to be a huge hit and become one of the more popular games around.

Set in the 17th century on a fictional island, New World has a huge map to explore and fans will get a sneak peak of the game when the beta is released next month.

Hopefully the beta will be exciting and show fans that it will be worth buying the full game when it is released in the near future.

New World Trailer

Like all games, New World released a trailer to get gamers pumped for the game and show them exactly what there is to offer.

It was frustrating for players as the game was due to come out in May 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

It will now be coming out in August 2021 and to delay it by a year should mean that the game will be perfect to play and with minimal bugs.

The trailer gives players a really good glimpse of what the 17th century island called Aeternum looks like and it seems that you will move across land and sea, meeting mythological creatures along the way.

New World looks to be a very good game and the trailer will give players real insight into whether their excitement for the game is justified.

