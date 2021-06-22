Lewis Hamilton has said he hopes Mercedes can give Red Bull a run for their money in the double-header in Austria but admits it could be tough on the power-centric circuit.

The French Grand Prix had been a guarantee for Mercedes in terms of wins in the last two races there in 2018 and 2019, with Lewis Hamilton leading 105 of the 106 laps completed at Paul Ricard.

Indeed, he led plenty of laps on Sunday in France this year, too, but it always looked as though Red Bull and Max Verstappen would eventually overhaul them, with them seemingly possessing the most power in a straight line as well as obviously getting their tyre strategy spot on.

And, heading to Austria for a double header around the Red Bull Ring, Lewis Hamilton has admitted that his rivals could well be the favourites again for victory, though he hopes his team can find something to reduce the defiict in terms of raw power:

"It’s a power-hungry circuit, it's got those long long straights so we could see something similar to France given the straight-line speed of the Red Bull.

"We’ve three days to try and see if we can make any adjustments and improvements and if we maximise absolutely everything maybe we can give them a run for their money.

"We've got to find some pace, that's for sure.

"Most of the time we lost was on the straights.

"So we've got to dig deep, try and figure out where that is, and whether it's power or drag but overall, we've still got a good package."

It seems odd to be considering Mercedes as the less powerful car at the moment but it is clear that Red Bull and Honda have got their package singing right now.

There's lots to be excited about this season, and the fight that Mercedes have on is certainly one of those reasons.

