Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Paul’s ex-sparring partner hits out at YouTuber

Jake Paul will be taking on Tyron Woodley in a boxing match this August and the YouTuber’s ex-sparring partner has dished out a verbal attack on the event.

Paul vs Woodley promises to be an exciting fight as the two look to sort out their feud, and right now, it is hard to decide who will come out on top.

The two have already met face-to-face and you could tell that they really want to knock the other fighter out on the night. There is definitely a lot on the line - not just pride.

There is still a couple of months until the fight and no doubt there will be a lot more to happen between the fighters before they square up in the ring.

Paul’s ex-sparring partner hits out at event

Paul used to spar with light-heavyweight boxer Ahmed Elbiali, and the boxer has made a big accusation aimed at the promoters of Paul, ahead of the fight.

According to Elbiali, the promoters have picked the perfect matchup for the American YouTuber.

Elibiali spoke to The Sun and he believes that five-time UFC Champion Woodley will be easily beaten in an embarrassing manner against the ‘Disney kid’.

Paul’s former sparring partner went on to reveal the reasons behind his predictions in an interview with The Sun. He said: "Jake is the bigger guy too and weight classes matter in boxing.

“You hit any man in 10-ounce gloves, they're going to feel it. I'm sure Tyron hits hard but whoever's matchmaking Jake's career is not going to let that happen."

Paul’s professional boxing career has started off well as he is 3-0, but there has been a lot of criticism around his opponents, as none of them have been professional boxers.

If Paul defeats Woodley, the boxing world will be eager to see his next fight be against a professional boxer.

