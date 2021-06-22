Fortnite: Epic Games to release 4th July Bundle

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is well underway and the developers are looking to provide even more content in the coming weeks.

Epic Games opted to provide an intergalactic edge to the latest segment of the series and has gone down well with the vast majority of the gaming community.

This is mainly due to the number of options, cosmetics and skins that are currently on offer to players, including the chance of flying UFOs around the island and the extra-terrestrial changes that have been made to the map.

The Battle Pass and the patch notes have reflected exactly that and after months of mystery surrounding the release of 'Invasion', players are experiencing Fortnite in an entirely new way.

But that's not all! This summer will see the introduction of the Cosmic Summer Celebration event, which will take the game's expansion to the next level.

Read more: Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration Event: Time, Date, Location and Everything You Need To Know

Fortnite 4th July Bundle

As part of this event, cosmetic bundles will be up for grabs in exchange for V-bucks or real-life money. One of those with be the 4th July Bundle shown here by Max on Twitter.

As you can see, there is a character who is in the shape of a firework, accompanied by what appears to be a victory umbrella made of rockets and other appealing items to match.

While these will not bring any advantages to players in-game, they will certainly help them stand out from the crowd with their unique visuals.

We expect the 4th July package to be one of several bundles that will be made available to Fortnite fanatics! So keep your eyes peeled over the next few days.

