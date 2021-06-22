Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'working on deal' to sign £51.4m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Villarreal central defender Pau Torres this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Pau Torres?

Manchester Evening News claim that Man United are keen to sign a new centre-back this summer and there is growing belief that the Red Devils can strike a deal for Villarreal's Torres.

The report reveals that a move is unlikely to take place before the conclusion of the European Championships next month.

How much could Torres cost Man United?

According to Manchester Evening News, Torres has a release clause which would allow him to leave the Spanish outfit for a fee in the region of €60m (£51.4m).

The report suggests that Villarreal might be willing to accept a player plus cash deal for the central defender, although the La Liga side would prefer to receive a fee for the player.

How has Torres performed for Spain in the European Championships?

Spain have had a mediocre start to the European Championships this summer after consecutive draws in their opening two games.

However, Torres has been impressive for his national side as they have conceded just once in the tournament so far. According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old has won 3.5 aerial duels per game - the most of any defender in the squad.

No player has made more clearances for Spain in the Euros than Torres with two, and he is also joint second in the squad for tackles having made 1.5 each match.

Torres is set to be involved when Spain face Slovakia on Wednesday, as they target a much needed win with the aim of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition.

Have United bid for any other centre-backs?

As reported by Manchester Evening News, the Premier League giants had a £50m offer for Real Madrid centre-back Varane rejected as the Spanish outfit are looking for a fee closer to £80m for the defender - despite the France international being out of contract in 12 months.

According to reports earlier this month from Gianluigi Longari, United are also considering a move for Atalanta central defender Cristian Romero. The journalist revealed that all options are open for the Argentine who is in the middle of a two year loan spell from Juventus.

The 23-year-old was recognised as the best defender in Italy's top flight this season by Lega Serie A, which suggests he would be a big coup for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Another defender linked with an Old Trafford move is Varane's former centre-back partner Sergio Ramos, who will move on a free transfer this summer. Currently, however, his preference is to sign for PSG.

