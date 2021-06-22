Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will miss England's final Euro 2020 group game against Czech Republic on Tuesday evening.

The pair have to self-isolate until next Monday after interactions with Scotland's Billy Gilmour last Saturday. The 20-year-old midfielder tested positive for Covid-19 after the 0-0 draw at Wembley.

An official statement from the FA reads: "We can confirm that Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount must isolate up to and including next Monday [28 June].

"This decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England."

Per Simon Peach, the FA have also confirmed that both Mount and Chilwell "will isolate & train individually in private areas" at the St George's Park complex.

They will also "continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols & the UEFA testing regime while remaining in close contact with PHE".

The news will come as a major blow to Gareth Southgate, as the duo's absence will significantly disrupt his plans for the game against Czech Republic at Wembley.

Mount is one of England's key attacking players and it means the manager will have to make some major changes to his offensive unit.

What is more, if the Three Lions fail to beat Czech Republic and finish second in the group, their last-16 tie will be next Monday in Copenhagen, meaning Mount and Chilwell will be able to play no part.

But while Mount's absence in particular is a huge blow to England, it could see fan favourite Jack Grealish recalled to the starting XI on Tuesday in the Chelsea midfielder's place.

The Aston Villa star's only appearance at Euro 2020 so far was off the bench against Scotland and supporters are desperate to see more of him.

