WWE RAW: Nikki Cross divides fan opinion as she unveils her new persona

Nikki Cross introduced her new persona to the wrestling world on the most recent instalment on Monday Night RAW.

In another action-packed event, the Scot teamed up with former ally Alexa Bliss in a tag-team match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. There was a lot riding on the result of this fight, with the winners guaranteed a spot on the Money In the Bank card next month.

Cross and Bliss defeated their opponents, securing their place in the Money In the Bank Ladder Match alongside Asuka and Naomi. Ahead of a blockbuster bill, Cross has changed her game up by introducing a brand new persona to the ring – one she came up with by herself, according to husband Killian Dain.

However, the blue and gold superhero gimmick has divided fans of the sport. Many are excited to see what Cross does with her new look, but there are a few who are unsure on whether it will work for The Spirit.

One Twitter user commented: "If anyone in the Women's Division can pull this off, it's Nikki. If the Mighty Molly gimmick worked before, why can't Nikki make it work? Yes it's out of nowhere, but I'll give this a chance."

Another wasn't as sold on the change in character though, tweeting: "I don’t know anymore, a damn shame considering Nikki deserves better than this."

But whether the new Super Nikki has won all the fans over yet or not, her teamwork with Bliss was enough to see her earn a spot at Money In The Bank next month, where she'll really put her new persona to the test.

News Now - Sport News