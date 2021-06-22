UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has slammed the exhibition boxing match that took place earlier this month between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

The two locked horns in an eight-round bout and, somewhat surprisingly, the YouTuber managed to go the distance with the 50-0 professional boxer.

There was no designated winner due to their being no scorecards, but Mayweather was by far the more dominant fighter between the two... no surprise there.

After the fight, 'Money' even had a few words of praise for his opponent, saying: "He's better than I thought he was. As far as with the big guys, the heavyweights? It's going to be hard. But he's a tough, rough competitor."

The fight, albeit an exhibition one, attracted a lot of viewers, and both Mayweather and Paul made good money from it.

However, Khabib was far from pleased with the bout and called it "business".

As quoted by The Sun, the Russian said: "What's there to say? They came out, made money. It's purely business.

There was no competitive aspect to it. Old Mayweather came out, they sparred and made money.

"What else is there to say? How do I feel about it? The guys decided to make money.

"Should I tell them to not make money and not to fight? They came out, put on a show and earned what - tens of millions."

Khabib isn't the only one who hasn't been impressed with the exhibition fight between Mayweather and Paul, though. Others like Ricky Hatton have also voiced their displeasure about it.

There's no doubt that exhibition bouts like these are mainly for financial purposes, and the fighters earn a large chunk of money, however, the sport of boxing risks upsetting its fanbase if they keep putting them on and keep treating them with more respect than their actual professional athletes.

While there will be legends of the sport and fans of the sport who will be disdainful of these fights, there will be a lot more of such in the future it would seem.

Although, it's fair to say that the chances of Khabib participating in one is slim.

News Now - Sport News