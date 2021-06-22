Wrestling fans could be treated to a first-time-ever match between WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, according to @WrestleVotes.

Edge has been advertised as appearing in future live events, including July 16 in Houston, as WWE get back on the road with fans able to attend.

The Canadian hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37, in a triple threat title match that also included Daniel Bryan.

No matches are confirmed for SummerSlam yet, with the outcome from the Money in the Bank pay-per-view (July 18) likely to shape the build to the biggest show of the summer.

John Cena is likely to challenge The Tribal Chief in the PPV’s main event, however, having recently praised Reigns’ work and confirming he is looking to return.

Many fans expected Edge to dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania, but that sadly wasn't the case. He won the Royal Rumble for a second time in January, and in doing so, earned an opportunity to regain the title he had to vacate 10 years ago due to neck injuries.

His retirement lasted nine years, before an emotional in-ring return in the 2020 Royal Rumble match, which was met by a thunderous response from fans.

Rollins, meanwhile, has been feuding with Cesaro, trading PPV victories with the Swiss Superman and winning their most recent encounter at Hell in a Cell last weekend.

The villainous Rollins continued the feud following Cesaro’s unsuccessful attempt to win a first world title at WrestleMania Backlash, attacking him after his match with Reigns.

SummerSlam is set to be WWE’s biggest single-night event since the pandemic hit – with over 37,000 tickets already sold for the event at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. It is likely to be a sell-out, with capacity set at 41,661.

In comparison, WrestleMania 37 hosted 40,806 fans across two nights at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, as reported by Wrestlenomics.

