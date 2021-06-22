Sheffield United news: 23-year-old's stance on Blades future becomes clearer amid Arsenal interest

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United's preparations for their return to the Championship later this year are already well underway as manager Slavisa Jokanovic looks to put his own stamp on the club's squad.

The Blades decided to part ways with Phil Jagielka, John Lundstram, Jack Rodwell and Simon Moore earlier this month whilst loanee Ethan Ampadu has returned to Chelsea.

Whereas Jokanovic has yet to add to his team this summer, he has recently been linked with moves for a number of individuals and thus it wouldn't be at all surprising if he decides to start his recruitment in the coming weeks.

However, before the Serbian focuses on incomings, he may first have to make a decision on the future of one of his in-demand players.

A report from The Star earlier this year revealed that the Blades had placed a £35m price tag on Sander Berge after the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur had emerged as potential suitors for the Norwegian.

With the transfer window now open for English clubs, an intriguing update has emerged regarding the midfielder's stance on a potential departure.

According to Yorkshire Live, Berge is not actively pushing for an exit despite the fact that he will no longer be playing Premier League football following the club's relegation to the second-tier.

It is understood that whilst the Blades do believe that they will eventually lose the 23-year-old in the future, they are hoping to keep him for the upcoming campaign as they look to secure an immediate return to the top-flight.

Despite the speculation surrounding the midfielder, United have yet to receive a bid for Berge whose current deal at Bramall Lane is set to run until 2024.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is an intriguing update as Berge clearly hasn't ruled out the possibility of staying at the club this summer which may provide a boost to the Blades.

With United refusing to lower their valuation of the midfielder, there is every chance that they will be able to keep him this summer as any potential suitors may be put off by his price tag.

After being limited to just 16 appearances in all competitions last season due to a serious hamstring injury, Berge will be determined to prove his worth in the upcoming campaign.

If the midfielder does indeed decide to stay at the club for another year and is able to maintain his fitness, he could play a key role in helping Jokanovic's side achieve a great deal of success in the Championship.

