Lionel Messi has conquered countless records and claimed individual accolades at an unrelenting rate throughout his stunning career.

The ethereal Argentine has established himself as a true legend of the game and will forever remain etched into the memories of those who have been fortunate enough to witness him in his prime.

Despite his generational talent, though, Messi has struggled to enjoy success with the national side.

It's one of the gaps missing from his CV that people use to argue why he cannot be considered as the best in the history of the game.

Messi came close to clinching the World Cup in 2014 but Germany just edged a tense final in Rio De Janeiro courtesy of Mario Gotze's strike in extra time.

That's the closest he's come to winning the greatest prize of all, while he's also failed to win Copa America.

However, with the 2021 iteration of South America's international football competition currently in progress, he could finally add some elusive Argentina silverware to his cabinet by 11 July.

Argentina have made a strong start to the competition, winning two and drawing one of their opening three games.

Papu Gomez scored the only goal during their 1-0 win over Paraguay last night in what was a landmark fixture for Messi.

Indeed, the 33-year-old equalled Javier Mascherano's all-time record for most Argentina caps by making his 147th appearance in the famous blue and white kit.

With Argentina set to face Bolivia on 28 June, Messi is just days away from becoming his country's most capped player of all time.

Now that Messi has gone level with Mascherano, GIVEMESPORT have delved into the archives and ranked the 25 highest capped Argentine's in history.

The likes of Diego Maradona, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain and Diego Simeone all appear in this star-studded list of players.

Take a look below in ascending order from least to most caps...

25. Alberto Tarantini (61 caps)

24. Marcos Rojo (61)

23. Osvaldo Ardiles (63)

22. Hernan Crespo (64)

21. Ever Banega (65)

20. Daniel Passarella (70)

19. Americo Gallego (73)

18. Gabriel Heinze (73)

17. Juan Pablo Sorin (74)

16. Juan Sebastian Veron (75)

15. Gonzalo Higuain (75)

14. Nicolas Otamendi (76)

13. Carlos Tevez (76)

12. Gabriel Batistuta (78)

11. Ariel Ortega (90)

10. Diego Maradona (90)

9. Sergio Romero (96)

8. Oscar Ruggeri (96)

7. Sergio Aguero (98)

6. Angel Di Maria (106)

5. Diego Simeone (108)

4. Roberto Ayala (116)

3. Javier Zanetti (143)

2. Javier Mascherano (147)

1. Lionel Messi (147)

