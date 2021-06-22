Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Ian Abrahams, Tottenham's search for a new manager is now a two-horse race between former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo and Brighton boss Graham Potter.

What’s the latest news involving Tottenham’s manager search?

Famed journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Spurs are not planning to revisit negotiations for Paulo Fonseca or Gennaro Gattuso after talks broke down with the pair last week.

Mauricio Pochettino is also reportedly out of the running as Paris Saint-Germain consider him untouchable.

Romano suggested that the club's board are now back to work finding the right manager.

What has Ian Abrahams said about Tottenham’s manager search?

Journalist Abrahams claims that the north London outfit have whittled their search down to two main candidates - Potter and Nuno.

Nuno left Wolves at the end of the season, which should make the Portuguese boss much easier to hire than Potter. The Brighton manager signed a long term deal at Albion in 2019 that could keep him at the club until 2025.

Would Potter or Nuno be a better fit for Spurs?

Arguably, Potter would be the better option for Tottenham.

The Brighton boss has been impressive during his spell at the Amex Stadium. Despite the Seagulls ending the 2020/21 Premier League campaign in 16th place, he has been lauded for his progressive play style.

According to WhoScored, Brighton averaged 50.7% possession in England's top flight, which is extremely high for a side fighting relegation. This suggests that he has tactical principles that would align with the top clubs in the division.

As per Transfermarkt, Nuno's preferred formation at Wolves was 3-4-3. His brand of football is more defensive which may not go down well with Spurs fans considering their dissatisfaction towards Mourinho. In 38 Premier League games this season, Wolves scored just 36 goals under the Portuguese boss.

When should Spurs make a decision on their next manager?

Tottenham must appoint a new manager as soon as possible.

The north London side should have had an immediate plan after sacking Mourinho two months ago and the lack of direction at the club could damage their efforts in the summer transfer window.

Harry Kane's future is also up in the air and it is difficult to see how Spurs can convince their captain to stay without a managerial project in place. Romano recently revealed that the England captain has been the subject of a £100m plus players proposal from Manchester City.



A new appointment is essential as the new boss would likely be influential in either convincing Kane to stay or deciding where that money should be spent throughout the Tottenham squad.

Spurs are certainly at a pivotal moment in their history and a decision needs to be made soon to ensure that they can plan their summer and 2021/22 campaign accordingly.

