Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson: Who has made more money on YouTube?

Eddie Hall and Hafthor Bjornsson are two of the biggest names in strongman lifting.

Both men will be facing off in the boxing ring for the first time, to settle a feud that has been ongoing for the past few years, following a controversial end to the World's Strongest Man (WSM) competition in 2017.

To this day, Bjornsson, who is also known as "The Mountain", believes that he was robbed out of victory after he was adjudged to have not completed one of his repetitions correctly and made pretty eye-opening accusations towards referee Colin Bryce and Hall himself.

The Viking lift section of the contest was the exercise that came under the spotlight, where Bjornsson was deemed to have bent his legs which is against the rules and ended in Hall being crowned as the champion.

As a result, a bitter rivalry between the two men blossomed. Hall and Bjornsson, who the former admitted used to be friends, have not been on speaking terms since and they have chosen to settle their differences inside a boxing ring.

While both have had phenomenal success in strongman competition over the years, the pair have been equally as prosperous over on social media platform YouTube.

Eddie Hall and Hafthor Bjornsson YouTube Values

Both Hall and Bjornsson have been on the YouTube scene for a while now, and one has had a significant amount more success than the other.

A-List Nutrition compiled a study that showed the number of videos that the two men and made and the revenue they have accumulated from those social media posts, and the results are eye-opening, to say the least.

Eddie Hall

YouTube views: 302,964,812

Videos: 391

Estimated Value: £30,550,378



Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

YouTube views: 243,665,410

Videos: 416

Estimated Value: £24,570,742

Despite Bjornsson uploading more videos than Hall, he has made just under £6,000 less than his boxing opponent, along with 60 million fewer views.

The reasons why this is the case is endless. Nevertheless, it shows that Hall is the more popular character. Whether this will have any effect on the fight that is on the horizon, remains to be seen.

Hall and Bjornsson will face off in the ring on 18th September 2021 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

