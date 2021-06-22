Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Drew McIntyre’s wince-inducing injuries looked no less painful on Monday Night RAW, 24 hours removed from his main event defeat to Bobby Lashley inside Hell in a Cell on Sunday night.

Large open welts and cuts now tattoo his back as a result of the vicious beating he received at the hands of The All Mighty and a kendo stick in the unforgiving structure.

Despite rallying from the beatdown, McIntyre lost his WWE Championship match at the pay-per-view on Sunday night, thanks to interference from Lashley’s manager MVP.

He shared photos of his injuries on Instagram following his match, billed as a Last Chance encounter, with McIntyre now no longer able to challenge for the title as long as Lashley remains champion.

He was on course for victory before MVP grabbed his leg whilst lining up a Claymore Kick, allowing Lashley to use the distraction to roll his opponent up for a cheap win.

The 36-year-old captioned his Instagram post with: “It’s been a wild ride. I’ve always wanted to make all of you proud, and I hoped that you would get the chance to see me live and in-person as WWE Champion. Looks like that dream is on hold for a while. Thanks for all your support.”

The former two-time WWE Champion recorded a second defeat in as many nights on RAW, surprisingly losing a Money in the Bank qualifying match to Riddle.

McIntyre’s attention must now turn to next week’s Last Chance triple threat match between himself, Randy Orton and AJ Styles.

All three lost their qualifiers last night on RAW, with each man needing to win next week to progress to the Money in the Bank match alongside Ricochet, Riddle and John Morrison.

Should McIntyre win the MITB briefcase, he will either need to wait until Lashley is dethroned on RAW, or look further afield to challenge SmackDown’s Universal Champion Roman Reigns or NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

