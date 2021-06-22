Horizon Forbidden West: Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Machines, Collectors Edition and Everything You Need To Know

Horizon Forbidden West will be arriving soon and we have all the information you need to know about the game before it comes out.

It is an upcoming action role-playing game which was developed by Guerilla Games and features an open world in a post-apocalyptic western United States.

The game is one of many RPG’s coming out this year, and there is a lot of competition due to some games having delayed releases due to the pandemic.

Here is everything you need to know about the highly anticipated game as we excitedly wait for its release.

Release Date

We do know that Horizon Forbidden West will be released in 2021. However, for now, we do not have the exact month or date in which it will be released.

We will update this page when we know the official release date.

Gameplay

Gaming fans were waiting a while to see some official gameplay footage of the game, but they do not have to wait any longer as Guerilla Games revealed some footage of the gameplay in June 2021.

You can watch nearly 20 minutes of gameplay; take a look down below to get excited at what is to come!

Trailer

Alongside gameplay footage, fans always love to see a trailer of the game which tells the story of Horizon Forbidden West.

The trailer has already been released for fans to watch and many will be eagerly-anticipating the drop of the full game.

Horizon Forbidden West Machines

In the game, you can play with massive machines as you engage in strategic warfare. These machines are one of the most enjoyable parts of the game and also one of the most important.

With these machines you can walk around, fly or swim throughout the world in the game.

There are some confirmed returning machines, as well as some new ones:

Confirmed Returning Machines:

Charger

Snapmaw

Stormbird

Tallneck

Thunderjaw

New Machines:

Burrower

Clawstrider

Shellsnapper

Sunwing

Tremortusk

Bristleback

Collectors Edition

The predecessor to Horizon Forbidden West was Horizon Zero Dawn, and that game had a collectors edition. For now, we do not know if Horizon Forbidden West will have a collectors edition, but the fact that Zero Dawn did suggests that it will.

