Floyd Mayweather's manager insists he has 'zero interest' in coming out of retirement and fighting Oscar De La Hoya again.

Former six-division world champion De La Hoya (39-6, 30 KOs), of Los Angeles, California, will meet UFC legend Vitor Belfort in an exhibition boxing match at an upcoming Triller event on September 11.

The bout will take place 14 years after 'Money' Mayweather Jr claimed the WBC super-welterweight belt with a controversial victory over his fellow American in Las Vegas.

De La Hoya is desperate to gain revenge over Mayweather for his 2007 defeat, but Mayweather's manager Leonard Ellerbe has accused De La Hoya of clout-chasing in the build-up to his fight with Belfort.

“Absolutely not, it’ll never happen,” Ellerbe said to The Jake Asman Show. “There is zero interest in doing it.

"Oscar De La Hoya is just trying to use Floyd’s name to create some buzz about whatever he’s trying to attempt to do, and nobody’s really paying him any attention.”

Ellerbe also went on to speak about Mayweather's eight-round exhibition bout with Logan Paul after being asked for his thoughts on the subject.

“Logan Paul came to grapple," he added. "Floyd came to give the fans some great entertainment, and I still thought it was very entertaining, but Logan Paul wanted no part of ‘the little guy.’

"The smaller guy was walking the bigger guy down, and the smaller guy was engaging while the bigger guy just wanted to grab and hold and lean on him.

“[Paul’s] whole objective and their game plan was to be able to go the distance, the eight rounds. And he was able to achieve that.

"He out-weighed Floyd by 50-plus pounds on fight night, the exhibition. His whole objective was to survive.”

Ellerbe also brought up Saturday night's big clash between Gervonta Davis and Mario Barrios which is set to take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) will be fighting at super lightweight for the first time in his career and is currently riding a 15-fight knockout streak albeit against mixed levels of opposition.

But Ellerbe believes Davis doesn't get enough credit for daring to be great.

He continued: “[Tank] is the most exciting fighter in the sport, period. That’s something he doesn’t get enough credit for.

“Not comparing Floyd with Gervonta, but the same kind of things happened with [both].

“I understand what this process is, and I’ve had some great conversations with Tank, telling him not to worry about the media and how they perceive this and that.

"Just focus on the guys we put in front of you, because at the end of the day when his career is over, he’s gonna have a great legacy and have made a ton of money.”

