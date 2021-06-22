According to Todofichajes, Real Madrid central defender Sergio Ramos is finalising a move to Manchester United ahead of a potential switch to the Premier League this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Sergio Ramos?

Todofichajes claim that Man United have shown the most interest in Ramos since it was announced that the defender will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The report suggests that Ramos is in talks with United and if a deal goes as planned, the Spaniard will sign a two year contract with the Red Devils.

The Manchester outfit have reportedly had the legendary centre-back in their sights since last summer and a move the 35-year-old could be finalised before the end of the month.

It's not revealed how much Ramos' new contract is worth in wages but at Real Madrid he was earning £338k per week.

What were Ramos' stats this season?

Ramos struggled to be a regular starter for Los Blancos this term as he was plagued with injuries throughout the campaign.

According to Transfermarkt, the Spain international attained eight separate injuries this season. He was sidelined for 150 days which equated to 35 games out of action.

Ramos made only 15 appearances in the 2020/21 La Liga campaign. Despite playing in defence, he had developed a knack of scoring goals for Madrid, however he netted on just two occasions which is his lowest tally since the 2015/16 season.

There was also a drop-off in his defensive statistics as he averaged less tackles, interceptions and clearances per league game than he achieved in the previous term.

Should Ramos' age be a worry for United?

The World Cup winner would undoubtedly bring a wealth of experience and a winning mentality to the dressing room at Old Trafford, but should his age be a worry for United? Arguably, yes.

At 35 years old Ramos is entering the latter stages of his career and whether he can offer more than a season of consistency remains to be seen.

The statistics show a worrying decline in his ability this season and as the Spaniard's injury troubles continue to grow, United could be better off signing an alternative this summer.

Are Man United linked with another Real Madrid centre-back?

Ramos' Real Madrid centre-back partner Raphael Varane has also been earmarked as a target for United. According to the Mirror, the Frenchman's agents are hoping to enter talks with the Red Devils to discuss a potential switch to Old Trafford.

The report revealed that the 28-year-old has rejected a contract extension at the Spanish giants - and he is now entering the final 12 months of his current deal.

Varane would certainly be a better option for United because he has plenty of years left at the top level and is arguably entering the prime of his career.

