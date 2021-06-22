Everton transfer news: Toffees target £17.1m-rated 6 ft 6 international

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton are eyeing up a move for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, as reported by Turkish outlet Fanatik.

What's the latest transfer news involving Bayindir?

The 23-year-old is currently attracting interest from across Europe, with Ajax and Sevilla also keen on signing him this summer.

Fenerbahce reportedly do not want to sell the youngster, and have put a €20m (£17.1m) price-tag on his head, which could prove to be a stumbling block for Everton in terms of getting a deal done.

What were Bayindir's stats in 2020/21?

Bayindir is Fenerbahce's established first-choice goalkeeper, and he made 33 league appearances in 2020/21.

The 6 foot 6 shot-stopper kept 10 clean sheets in Turkey's top division as Fenerbahce remained in the title race throughout the season. They eventually finished just two points adrift of Besiktas and Galatasaray after a thrilling finale to the campaign.

What is Everton's current goalkeeping situation?

Jordan Pickford is currently the club's no. 1, and that has been the case throughout his four-year stay on Merseyside.

In his first three seasons at Goodison Park, he did not miss a single league match for the side, and he became England's go-to man between the sticks during this period as well.

However, he did miss seven top-flight games this term as Carlo Ancelotti opted to rotate his goalkeepers a little more, while Pickford also picked up a couple of injuries.

For the seven games that Pickford failed to appear in, Robin Olsen was handed the gloves, but he has since returned to his parent club Roma following the culmination of his loan spell at Everton.

Could Bayindir put huge pressure on Pickford next season?

Although Pickford did not start every game this year, his place in the pecking order at Everton was never genuinely in question.

Indeed, when he was given his first rest of the season against Newcastle, Ancelotti immediately confirmed that Pickford was just being rested and that he would return to the starting line-up the following week. This indicates that Olsen was never able to truly put the England goalkeeper under pressure for his spot in the team.

However, this could change if Bayindir secures a move to the Premier League outfit. Given the clubs that the Turkish international has been linked with, it is clear that he is highly-rated and he will not simply settle for playing second fiddle to Pickford.

Since joining the club in 2017, Pickford has largely had things his own way at Everton and has seemingly been one of the first names on the teamsheet most weeks. Bayindir's arrival could shake things up a bit, though, and put Pickford on notice that if he lets his standards slip, there is a ready-made replacement waiting in the wings to take his starting berth.

