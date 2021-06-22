Harry Kane latest news: Man City star 'has no intention' of being included in swap deal for Spurs striker

Raheem Sterling has no interest in joining Tottenham this summer as part of a deal to get Harry Kane over to Manchester City, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

It was revealed on Monday that City had submitted an official proposal to sign Harry Kane for £100m with the option of players being included in the deal as well.

However, Tottenham do not intend to accept the offer, and Sterling, who is one of the players who has previously been mentioned as someone who could move to north London this summer, reportedly does not want to join Spurs.

What did Jones say about the possibility of Sterling being included in the deal?

That is according to Jones, who claimed that Sterling earns more than Kane at the moment, making the proposal of him moving to Tottenham a non-starter.

Jones said on The Football Terrace: "No, I don’t think a swap deal is plausible at all. End of the day, Tottenham value Harry Kane at £150m cash upwards, so it’s going to take £150m cash. Also, the type of players that you’re going to be throwing into the deal here, most of them don’t fit in with Tottenham’s wage structure."

"Talking about Raheem Sterling going to Tottenham. Well he earns more than Harry Kane so how does that work? City would probably argue he’s worth more than Harry Kane as well based on what he’s done in his career, so it doesn’t really work for me like that.

"I don’t think most of the players mentioned have any interest in going to Tottenham. I certainly know that Raheem Sterling doesn’t."

To hear what Jones said in full, watch the video below...

Why would Sterling not be interested in joining Spurs?

With Jones alluding to how Sterling currently earns more than Kane, it seems that the City winger would perhaps have to take a pay cut if he were to move to Tottenham.

There is also the fact that Pep Guardiola's side have won the Premier League in three of the last four seasons, so Sterling is used to battling for major silverware, while Spurs finished down in seventh place in 2020/21, and have not won a trophy since 2008. The club are also currently without a manager.

Bearing all this in mind, it is not a major shock to hear that Sterling does not particularly fancy switching City for Spurs in the coming months.

Has Harry Kane's departure from Spurs moved any closer?

Not really.

City have now put an opening proposal on the table, making their interest in the forward official. However, it seems that the fee that they have proposed falls some way short of Tottenham's valuation of the 27-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano has also stated that Kane will make a decision on his future after the Euros. With England now through to the last 16 of the tournament, this means that the attacker is set to be fully focused on representing his country at least until next week, indicating that it is unlikely that he will get his move away imminently.

