UFC star Jon Jones is looking massive as he prepares to step up to the heavyweight division.

Since relinquishing the light heavyweight championship last August, Jones has gained over 30lbs and now weighs in at an impressive 255lbs, up from 222.5lbs.

That is a difference of TWO STONE!

He now weighs in at only 8lbs less than heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, with both men keen to fight the other.

Jones is targeting the Ngannou fight, with the Cameroonian yet to defend his title since winning it back at UFC 260 vs Stipe Miocic.

However, UFC president Dana White has told Ngannou his first defence will be against old rival Derrick Lewis – the last man to be beat the 34-year-old in the Octagon.

A future title fight for Jones isn’t being ruled out, though.

“Derrick Lewis is getting that fight. It’s his fight. And Jon Jones, hopefully by then, will be ready for the winner,” he told reporters at the UFC 263 post-fight press conference.

Jones’ record of 26 wins and one loss – via a controversial disqualification – makes it hard to argue against his inclusion in the title picture. A failed drugs test following a win over Daniel Cormier in 2018 led to this fight being classed as a no contest, which is another blemish on his record.

Over a year has passed since his last fight – taking a unanimous points decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. This was his last defence of the light heavyweight title before vacating.

It’s clear to see the difference between then and now, with Jones’ upper body and arms noticeably looking bigger and more muscle-bound.

Despite his talent, Jones has caused many headaches for White over the years, including a pay dispute last year, a hit and run conviction and numerous failed drugs tests.

News Now - Sport News