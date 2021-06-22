Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England go head-to-head with the Czech Republic at Wembley in their final Group D fixture on Tuesday evening.

Monday's results have made it mathematically impossible for England to be knocked out of Euro 2020 regardless of what happens tonight, but Gareth Southgate will be eager to build momentum by topping the group with a win.

The Czech Republic have impressed in their opening two games and Patrick Schick in particular has proven his class at the spearhead of the attack, notching three goals in two games thus far.

He will be the dangerman for England to keep tabs on while the squad will be acutely aware of the threat posed by Tomas Soucek in midfield.

Despite the strength of the opposition, the Three Lions have more than enough firepower throughout the squad to storm into the knockout stage with a convincing win.

There is, however, a key caveat to consider.

Victory for England will pit them against the runner up of Group F, which contains Portugal, France and Germany - a draw that will almost certainly be tougher than if they finish second or third in the group.

However, the omens ahead of the game suggest that England are unlikely to triumph against the Czech Republic for a rather bizarre reason.

The game will be aired live on ITV, one of two major broadcasters screening Euro 2020 in England.

Since the 1998 World Cup, England have an abysmal record in games aired on ITV, particularly in comparison with fixtures on the BBC.

Let's take a look at the respective records below:

ITV England record: P 24 W 4 D 12 L 8

BBC England record: P 22 W 15 D 3 L 4

England's win percentage in games on ITV is down at just 16.6%, but on the BBC it's as high as 68.1%.

Now, we'll stop short of saying we're superstitious, but those numbers are difficult to argue with.

That's an incredibly yawning gap in success across the two channels, and one that makes for grim viewing ahead of the game tonight.

Sure, some may argue that failing to win gives us a marginally better chance of winning the tournament.

However, if England are really good enough to win the competition, then they're going to have to beat some giants along the way and shouldn't be running scared of the inevitable challenge ahead.

It's time to build some momentum ahead of the knockout phase with a morale-boosting and ITV hoodoo-busting win.

