2022 marks a new era in the world's most famous motorsport; Formula 1, and the excitement for it is growing by the day.

Of course, the rule and regulation changes were set to come in for this year but the slight spanner in the works that was the pandemic meant that Formula 1 thought it might be best to roll back the changes another year to give teams proper time to really adjust.

Certainly, the silver lining in all that is that 2021 is proving a real cracker of a season with Red Bull taking the fight to Mercedes and the hope for 2022 onwards, of course, will be that more teams can head right to the front of the field and challenge for victories.

How the grid will look for 2022 is going to be fascinating, then, and below you can see an early idea of just what the cars for next season and the new era of the sport will look like:

There are huge sweeping changes and some of the most noticeable are around the front and rear wing sections, the side-pods, the floor and the wheelbase of the cars whilst the tyres, though not in these images, will be far different to what we have this year too.

2022 is shaping up to be a really unpredictable season, then, and it seems safe to say the drama will unfold courtesy of some stunning-looking machinery.

