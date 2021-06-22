The eyes of the football world have been firmly fixed on Europe and South America over the last few weeks.

With Euro 2020 in full swing and the Copa America carnival underway, fans have been treated to an absolute bonanza of top international football.

Lionel Messi will be desperate to finally get his hands on some silverware with his beloved Argentina while the European championships looks to be incredibly open as we draw to the close of a fascinating group stage.

Meanwhile, out of that limelight, the football world continues to turn with friendly neighbourhood nice-guy Sadio Mane once again making headlines for being just that.

Since signing for Liverpool - and before - Mane has developed a reputation for being an incredibly humble and down to earth guy and now, per a report in AS, that reputation is only going to be enhanced.

That is because news has emerged that Mane has spent upward of £450,000 to build a hospital in his native village, Bambaly, in Senegal.

This isn't the first time Mane has funded a crucial infrastructure project within the area having also been the driving force behind the construction of a school and a supermarket.

Now, having returned to his homeland for friendlies with Zambia and Cape Verde - both of which he scored in - Mane also paid a visit to the country's president, Macky Sall, to discuss the construction of the aforementioned hospital.

“Senegalese international Sadio Mane was received this Thursday by President Macky Sall,” a statement from the office of the president of Senegal read.

“The Liverpool social worker came to exchange with the Head of State on his social actions including the construction of a Hospital in Bambali.

“He has requested assistance from the State for medical staff. Senegal’s new stadium and the preparation of the national team with the last two friendly matches were also on the exchange menu.”

According to the report in AS, the hospital will serve no less than 34 of the surrounding villages and will cost a total of £450,000 to construct and equip.

Mane's incredible philanthropy is not expected to end there though, with AS reporting that further projects are also in the pipeline.

What an incredible gesture from Sadio.

The Liverpool flyer will be hoping to start the new season off with a bang after enduring a torrid few months at the beginning of the year.

He began to show signs of life towards the end of the season and, if he can get back to his best, Liverpool could be up there battling it out for the Premier League once again.

