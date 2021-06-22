WWE RAW: Who has qualified for July's Money in the Bank pay-per-view?

After a thrilling night at Hell in a Cell, focus shifts to WWE's next big pay-per-view event, Money in the Bank.

The latest instalment of Monday Night RAW saw four of the best women's wrestlers secure their spot on July's blockbuster fight card. Here's a look at who will be featuring at the event next month...

Who is fighting on Money in the Bank?

Rhea Ripley retained her RAW Championship title on Sunday at Hell in a Cell, despite being defeated by Charlotte Flair in the ring. But the feud between these two stars is far from over. The Nightmare will once again put her title on the line against The Queen as they lock horns on the Money in the Bank PPV.

The two fierce rivals will headline the event alongside Bobby Lashley vs Kofi Kingston as the two title bouts. Ripley will be keen to thwart Charlotte once again and remain the RAW Women's Champion after she first claimed the title back in April at WrestleMania 37.

Joining the two title challengers will be Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, who defeated RAW opponents Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a tag-team fight on Monday night. Cross used the Money in the Bank qualifier to unveil her new persona as she took to the ring in a blue and gold superhero get-up.

Asuka and Naomi also won their tag-team bout, defeating Eva Marie and her protégé Piper Niven, who she has now dubbed as Doudrop.

Bliss, Cross, Asuka and Naomi will take four of the five slots in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A five-way brawl will get underway as the wrestlers will fight for the famous briefcase prize. The winner will be contracted to one women's championship match, which can be cashed in at any point over the next year.

The 2021 Money in the Bank event will take place on July 18th at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas – the first instalment of the series to take place in the Lone Star State.

