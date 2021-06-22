Serena Williams: Incredible clip shows legend giving tennis lesson to daughter

Retirement may be on the horizon for tennis legend Serena Williams, but her daughter Olympia could soon be stepping onto the court instead. The three-year-old is already receiving tennis lessons, and from her superstar mother no less.

In an adorable video shared on TikTok by Serena’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou, Olympia is seen learning how to hit a tennis ball with a racket. Williams tells her daughter to imagine the tennis balls are cupcakes, asking her to choose the flavours.

After Olympia suggests strawberry and blueberry flavours, Williams asks her to smash the cupcakes with the racket. Olympia completes the exercise easily, celebrating by chanting “baby champion” with her mother.

Social media users have reacted to the video in delight, with some praising Olympia’s ability at such a young age. One TikTok comment said: “The first swing was epic ! This kid’s got it.”

Others loved having the insight into Williams as a mother. “Aww,” another TikTok user said. “I love seeing her as a mom. Smaaash the cupcakes!! Haha.”

At this rate, Olympia looks certain to take the tennis world by storm as soon as she is old enough. She is the child of Williams and Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of social news website Reddit. The pair married back in November 2017, two months after Olympia was born.

The 39-year-old Williams won her last Grand Slam title in the same year, triumphing at the Australian Open following a victory against her sister Venus.

Since then, Williams has continued to target a record-equalling 24th major trophy, having been knocked out in the fourth round of the French Open earlier this month.

Her next opportunity to do so will come at Wimbledon next week. Williams is a seven-time winner of the English tournament, and grass has long been considered the former world number one’s best surface. The upcoming Grand Slam could be her best chance of making history.

News Now - Sport News