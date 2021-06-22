Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

How the tables have turned. ‘The Spider’ Anderson Silva has let it be known that he has an interest in fighting one of the YouTuber Paul brothers. Yes, that Anderson Silva.

MMA legend Silva was let go by UFC last year after many years of gradual physical decline. At 46 years old, though, he has rekindled his love of boxing. He recently fought legend Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, who held the WBC middleweight title from 2011 to 2012. As Chavez Jr. is only 35 and was at the very top of boxing not so long ago, Silva was a massive underdog. However, he put in a hugely impressive performance, claiming a split decision victory.

Since his winning return to boxing, Silva has spoken about the Paul brothers, as he told MMAJunkie: “I respect both, and I respect the sport. I think everything’s possible. I think it’s the next fight may be with Logan Paul, maybe.”

Currently, Logan is looking for his next opponent after drawing with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. Jake is due to face another retired UFC legend in Tyron Woodley on August 28.

Fighting another huge name in Silva will undoubtedly further Paul’s name in boxing and his superstardom in general. It will improve his legitimacy in the sport you would think. However, much like Mayweather, Silva during his career has been criticised for a lack of engagement in fights, which makes going up against this particular real fighter more palatable for Paul.

Back at UFC 112, UFC boss Dana White slammed Silva for a cocky performance, in which he avoided engaging with his opponent and danced around the Octagon for five rounds. At the time, White said it was embarrassing and that it was his lowest moment as president of the company.

Logan has since responded to Silva on Instagram, indirectly, in the comments of a post.

He wrote: “Crazy how growing up, my goal was to be like Anderson Silva,” alongside eye emojis.

Any bout between Logan Paul and Silva would probably not include the disappointing clause present in the Mayweather fight, which stated that if the fight went the distance, it would be deemed a draw.

For their previous fights, Paul and Silva weighed in under 190lbs and 182lbs, respectively. Silva will have a greater incentive to beat Paul than Mayweather did, in terms of the impact it’ll have on his future earnings.

Judging by his performance against Chavez Jr, Silva looks a dangerous opponent who can perform against legitimate boxers inside a boxing ring. I would also assume Silva will be happy to make the Paul fight a proper, non-exhibition bout that counts towards both of their records.

Mayweather, on the other hand, was very much in a position of power, and was unwilling to lose his undefeated record in the unlikely event Paul got lucky.

Will this fight happen? Or will Paul go for a safer fight? Whatever happens, the YouTube star will be adding some serious weight to his wallet this year.

