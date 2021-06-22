Leaks suggest new Dead Space game unveil at EA Play

Insiders have revealed that a possible Dead Space showcase could be taking place during the upcoming EA Play expo next month.

The series is hugely popular and has grown a vast fanbase over the years, having initially been launched back in 2008 and American gaming giants EA produced a number of three games in the space of five years.

Set in the 23rd century, systems engineer Isaac Clarke was the protagonist during the trilogy and was part of a rescue team that initially went out to make contact with a mining ship that went radio-silent.

However, he would be unaware that a swarm of Necromorphs had taken over and took the player on an intense journey through different futuristic environments with state-of-the-art weaponry and space suits.

The latest game of the series almost received perfect scores from the likes of Game Informer and Polygon, where speculated what actually happened to Clarke at the end.

Well, their questions might be answered very soon with EA Play just around the corner.

New Dead Space game?

The great news is that Dead Space may be making an unexpected return to our screens and fingertips across the globe.

This was revealed by GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb (via VGC), who unveiled that there is an unannounced title that will be shown for the first time during EA Play on 22nd July 2021.

The report stated that there will be "an established IP" revival. Whether this is a prequel or sequel, remains to be seen at this stage.

As you can from this reaction below, keen fans of EA games were delighted with the news.

We will hopefully hear more soon regarding a possible fourth Dead Space game. Stay tuned.

