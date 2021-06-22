Wolves transfer news: Liverpool 'prepared to sell' Molineux target this summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves are interested in signing Liverpool full-back Neco Williams, as reported by Goal.

What's the latest transfer news involving Williams?

It is understood that the Reds are willing to sell Williams this summer, and they currently value the youngster at around £10m. The defender is eager to move away from Anfield in order to gain some more game time elsewhere.

This has seemingly attracted the attention of three Premier League clubs, with Southampton, Wolves and Leeds all keen on the 20-year-old.

It is understood that Southampton are currently the favourites to land Williams, but Wolves are still in the mix for his signature.

How has Williams fared at the Euros so far?

Williams has the chance to show what he can do at this summer's Euros where he is representing Wales.

He made his first start of the competition on Sunday during the side's 1-0 defeat to group winners Italy, and and while his WhoScored rating was by no means outstanding at 6.29, only three team-mates received a higher mark than this.

The 13-cap international could get the opportunity to prove his worth again on Saturday when Wales face Denmark in the last 16.

Have Wolves got a problem at right-back?

The 2020/21 season indicated that they do.

Last summer, the club sold Matt Doherty to Tottenham and replaced him with Barcelona's Nelson Semedo, while also bringing in Liverpool youngster Ki-Jana Hoever as cover. It did not work out well.

After Doherty had managed to deliver seven league goal contributions in his final year at the club, Semedo was only able to chip in with two this year, suggesting that he did not offer as much of an attacking threat as the Irishman.

Considering he is Wolves' fourth-highest paid player, the fans would likely hae expected more from Semedo this season, and his latest display at the Euros, when Portugal lost 4-2 to Germany, will have done little to convince the club's supporters that he can turn things around next term. Germany's left wing-back Robin Gosens gave Semedo all sorts of problems as he registered a goal and an assist, with Semedo earning a WhoScored rating of just 5.92.

Meanwhile, Hoever only featured in 12 league matches, ending up on the winning team on just two occasions as he failed to make a significant impact.

Do Wolves now have a golden opportunity to make amends for these transfer gaffes?

Bringing in Semedo and Hoever for a combined total of over £35m can only be described as a transfer blunder on Wolves' part. Now, with Williams seemingly available for a move, they have the chance to make amends.

The defender may lack first-team experience, having made just 12 top-flight appearances in his career to date, but his performance against Italy over the weekend showed that he is not a player that gets overawed by the occasion as he stood up to Italy's impressive attack in front of a partisan crowd at the Stadio Olimpico.

It also needs to be remembered that he has been missing out on playing for one of the top clubs in the country largely through no fault of his own. He is simply behind Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order - one of the best full-backs in the league.

Spending big on Semedo has proved to be the wrong move for Wolves, and Hoever is not ready to make the right-back berth his own yet at Molineux, but Williams appears to be chomping at the bit to show that he belongs at the highest level. Wolves should give him the chance to prove that he is up to the challenge by trying to sign him this summer.

