Arsenal transfer deal "likely" for "very gettable" England Euro 2020 squad member

Journalist Dean Jones feels that Arsenal have a good chance of signing Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ramsdale?

The 23-year-old was relegated with the Blades last month, but it seems that he could still be a Premier League player by the start of the 2021/22 season.

Ramsdale has been linked with Tottenham and Wolves, while Arsenal are now reportedly interested in the shot-stopper, and Jones appears confident that the Gunners will land their man.

What did Jones say about Ramsdale's potential move to Arsenal?

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones alluded to how Arsenal have been linked with a number of players in recent days, and that there is the potential for all of these deals to happen at some point.

However, when focusing on Ramsdale specifically, he claimed that it is "pretty likely" that the youngster will be playing his football at the Emirates next term.

Jones said: "You’ll have seen a lot of players linked in the past week and there’s a lot of people like Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Bissouma. And, do you know what? There’s truth in all of them, even James Maddison, there’s truth in all of that.

"But they don’t know really who’s gettable so that’s why you’re reading so much. I think, for example, that Ramsdale is very gettable and that deal is pretty likely."

To hear everything that Jones said about Ramsdale, watch the video below...

How much would Ramsdale cost?

Last year, Sheffield United paid Bournemouth £18.45m to take Ramsdale for Bramall Lane. According to Transfermarkt, that makes Ramsdale the club's third-most expensive player in their history.

With this in mind, it seems likely that they will want to get as much of that fee back as possible, suggesting that Ramsdale will not go cheaply to Arsenal.

1 of 10 Who became Arsenal's record signing during the Unai Emery era? Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang Alexandre Lacazette Kieran Tierney Nicolas Pepe

Would Ramsdale be a good signing for Arsenal?

Ramsdale does have two years of Premier League experience under his belt, and he did make the second-highest number of saves (145) out of all top-flight goalkeepers this season. This suggests that he is a relatively safe pair of hands.

Despite this, he has been relegated in each of his last two campaigns, and while this cannot be completely blamed on Ramsdale, it does indicate that he may have found his level as a bottom-half Premier League goalkeeper.

The England Under-21 international, who is also currently part of England's Euro 2020 squad, could be a decent back-up option for Mikel Arteta, but it seems unlikely that going after someone of Ramsdale's quality is realistically going to move Arsenal back into top four contention next year.

News Now - Sport News